In Donetsk region, SBI exposed the military in fraud with “combat” payments

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) declared the suspicion to the commander of one of the Donetsk regionʼs military units and four of his subordinates. They set up a fictitious mechanism of "combat" extra payments to soldiers who did not serve on the front lines.

The scheme operated for seven months and caused losses to the state of almost 5 million hryvnias.

The extras included in the lists for payments nine servicemen who were outside Donetsk region and did not take part in hostilities, but received all the payments stipulated by the law. From March to September 2022, they received 100 000 hryvnias each.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers seized the documentation from the suspects, on the basis of which the money was charged.

Now the commander of the military unit is suspected of embezzlement and appropriation of other peopleʼs property, committed by an organized group through abuse of official position on a particularly large scale and issuance of known false official documents by an official (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Four of his subordinates are suspected of embezzlement and appropriation of other peopleʼs property, committed by an organized group through abuse of official position on a particularly large scale (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

All of them face imprisonment for up to 12 years with confiscation of property.