With heavy fighting, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions.

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar.

According to her, the Ukrainian troops are facing intense enemy resistance, remote mining, and overturning of reserves, but they are creating conditions for the fastest possible advance.

Hanna Malyar also spoke about the situation in eastern Ukraine. There, the Russians advance in the Avdiyivka, Mariinka, and Lyman directions. The occupiers also advanced in the Svatove direction. Fierce fighting continues there. The Russian army attacks Belogorivka and Serebryanka.

On the southern flank of the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces are moving forward and are having partial success. And in the north, fighting continues. The Russians transferred two amphibious assault regiments there.