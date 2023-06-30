Denmark allocated almost €175 million to help Ukraine

Denmark has announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 1.3 billion Danish kroner (approximately $190 million).

This was reported by the countryʼs defense department.

The military package includes missiles for air defense systems. A total of 300 million Danish kroner (almost $44 million) from this aid package will go towards the joint procurement of artillery shells for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"It is important that we continue to support Ukraine. This is a large and important donation, which was formed on the basis of the needs of Ukraine and which should support the current defensive struggle of Ukraine against the invasion of Russian troops," commented the acting Minister of Defence Troels Lund Poulsen.

According to him, this aid package sends an important signal that Denmark will stand by Ukraine as long as necessary.