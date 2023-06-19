Denmark will increase military aid to Ukraine to $3.2 billion

The Danish government has decided to increase military aid to Ukraine within the Ukraine Fund to 21.9 billion Danish kroner ($3.2 billion) in 2023-2028.
This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.
New funds for the Fund of Ukraine will be distributed in such a way that this year Denmark can support Ukraine with an additional 7.5 billion Danish kroner. 10.4 billion will be allocated in 2024, and one billion Danish kroner will be allocated annually in 2025-2028.
- On June 17, it became known that Denmark would support the transfer of fighter jets to Ukraine, but this will happen only with the support and consent of the United States, which produces F-16 aircraft.
- Ukrainian pilots will soon arrive in Denmark, where they will be trained to pilot and maintain F-16 aircraft. The training will be conducted at the Skridstrup base in Jutland. Denmark has a total of 43 F-16 combat aircraft, of which 30 are active in the fleet.