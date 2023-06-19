Denmark will increase military aid to Ukraine to $3.2 billion

The Danish government has decided to increase military aid to Ukraine within the Ukraine Fund to 21.9 billion Danish kroner ($3.2 billion) in 2023-2028.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

New funds for the Fund of Ukraine will be distributed in such a way that this year Denmark can support Ukraine with an additional 7.5 billion Danish kroner. 10.4 billion will be allocated in 2024, and one billion Danish kroner will be allocated annually in 2025-2028.