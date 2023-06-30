The court left Lavra head Pavlo under house arrest for another 2 months

The Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv extended the house arrest for the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Pavlo, for 2 months.

The court passed the decision on June 30.

Metropolitan Pavloʼs lawyers asked the court to appoint a personal bond or night house arrest, but the court agreed with the prosecutorʼs request.

According to the investigation, Metropolitan Pavlo justified Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and incited religious enmity.