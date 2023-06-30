The court left Lavra head Pavlo under house arrest for another 2 months

The Solomyansky District Court of Kyiv extended the house arrest for the vicar of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from the UOC-MP, Metropolitan Pavlo, for 2 months.
The court passed the decision on June 30.
Metropolitan Pavloʼs lawyers asked the court to appoint a personal bond or night house arrest, but the court agreed with the prosecutorʼs request.
According to the investigation, Metropolitan Pavlo justified Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and incited religious enmity.
- On April 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine handed Metropolitan Pavlo a charge of inciting religious enmity, and on the same day, the court sent him under house arrest. Pavlo was banned from accessing social networks and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.