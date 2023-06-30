News

The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the airfield of occupied Berdyansk. The Russians lost their headquarters and warehouse

Liza Brovko
The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they struck the airfield in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. The Russians lost their headquarters and warehouse of fuel and lubricants.

The Berdyansk city military administration noted that 11 explosions rang out in the city, and fire was seen and detonation was heard in the area of the airfield.