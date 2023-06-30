The Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the airfield of occupied Berdyansk. The Russians lost their headquarters and warehouse

The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that they struck the airfield in the temporarily occupied Berdyansk. The Russians lost their headquarters and warehouse of fuel and lubricants.
The Berdyansk city military administration noted that 11 explosions rang out in the city, and fire was seen and detonation was heard in the area of the airfield.
- Previously, Russian attack helicopters and drones, such as "Forpost", were recorded by satellites at the Berdyansk airfield. Planet Labs satellites spotted, in particular, Ka-52, Mi-8 or Mi-24 attack aircraft and 13 Ka-29 ship-transport vehicles. There were a total of 27 helicopters of the Russian army at the airfield.