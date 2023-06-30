CNN: The US may soon approve the shipment of cluster munitions to Ukraine

The administration of the US President Joe Biden may soon approve the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

CNN was told by several people familiar with the matter.

The final decision of the White House is expected in the near future. If approved, the ammunition will be included in next monthʼs new military aid package.

Previously, the US did not want to provide Ukraine with cluster munitions because of the risks to civilians. Also, in some countries — key allies, in particular Great Britain, France and Germany, cluster munitions are prohibited.

But for now, administration representatives believe that they have managed to alleviate the concerns of partners regarding the transfer of these ammunitions to Ukraine.