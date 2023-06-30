General Staff: More than 228 000 Russian soldiers have already died in Ukraine

Heavy fighting continued in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut and Maryinka during the past day, as reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the enemy tried to carry out offensive operations near Rozdolivka and Bilohorivka, but was unsuccessful. The Russians also unsuccessfully attacked the outskirts of Bakhmut and Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks near Maryinka and Pobyeda.

During the day of June 29, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 11 strikes on concentrations of occupation forces.

Rocket and artillery forces hit three command posts, two troop concentration areas, a radar station and 13 artillery units of the Russians.

The Russian army has lost approximately 560 soldiers, three tanks, six armored fighting vehicles and 11 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 228 340 Russians have already died in Ukraine.