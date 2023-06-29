Since the beginning of the war, the SBU has notified more than 200 people of suspicion who disseminated information about the work of the Defense Forces

Since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, law enforcement officials have reported suspicions to more than 200 people who spread information about the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"In fact, these individuals helped the enemy prepare, carry out and adjust airstrikes on our territory, in particular with the use of cruise missiles and kamikaze drones," the message reads.

Suspicions were announced against 190 people for unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment, movement of weapons, the Armed Forces or other military formations. They face up to 12 years in prison.

In most cases, citizens purposefully gave the occupiers information about the locations and movements of units of the Defense Forces.

First of all, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of temporary deployment points, movement routes and fortifications of the Ukrainian defenders. The Russians also tried to identify the firing positions of Ukrainian artillery and air defense systems.

"At the end of May this year, SBU officers detained an informant of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk region. The stuntman tried to covertly record the movement of Ukrainian military convoys crossing the Siverskyi Donets River in the direction of Bakhmut," the message reads.

The SBU also established the identities of six residents of Kyiv who illegally disseminated information about the work of air defense forces during a massive air attack on the night of May 16.

Four persons involved have already been notified of suspicion, two cases have been sent to court.