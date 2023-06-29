Mike Pence arrived in Kyiv. He is a Republican candidate in the US presidential election

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, who is running for the Republican Party in the 2024 presidential elections, came to Kyiv.

This is reported by Reuters and NBC News.

Pence met with Volodymyr Zelenskyi and discussed "strengthening support" for Ukraine. Other details of the meeting are still unknown. Pence himself confirmed the visit on his Twitter, but the Office of the President of Ukraine has not yet reported on it.

"Having made an unannounced trip, the former vice president became the first presidential candidate from the Republican Party to meet with the Ukrainian leader during the election campaign," the message reads.

Pence also visited the towns of Moschun, Bucha and Irpin in Kyiv region, which were affected by Russian occupation at the beginning of the invasion.

"Iʼm here because itʼs important that the American people understand the progress weʼve made and how supporting the Ukrainian military is in our national interest," Pence added.