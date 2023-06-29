Ukraine and three other countries file a lawsuit against Iran at the UN International Court of Justice for the downing of the UIA plane in 2020

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom are filing a lawsuit against Iran at the International Court of Justice for the downing of flight PS752.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on June 29.

The group of countries says it has failed to reach an agreement with Iran on the organization of the court.

Accordingly, the Coordination Group plans to continue its collective efforts to hold Iran accountable and will refer the dispute to the UN International Court of Justice.

In December 2021, the International Group demanded that Iran confirm its willingness to participate in negotiations on reparations for the downing of the flight by January 5, 2023. The group emphasized that Iran shows "obvious reluctance" to constructively and timely resolve this issue.