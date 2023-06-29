The Czech Republic will ban the athletes representing the Russian Federation

The government of the Czech Republic supported the proposal of the Ministry of Sports to ban the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing Russia in sports competitions on the Czech territory.

This is stated in the message of the Czech government.

The decision of the Czech government means not only a ban on participation in local competitions for Russians and their representatives, but also a ban on the participation of individual athletes and sports teams representing the Czech Republic in competitions in Russia.

The proposal was initiated by sports associations and supported by the leadership of the National Sports Agency of the Czech Republic.