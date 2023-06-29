Russians shelled Kherson with artillery. There are dead and injured

In the afternoon of June 29, the Russian occupiers shelled Kherson with artillery, as a result of which two people died — men aged 34 and 51. Two more people were injured — they were hospitalized with burns.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office writes that the Kherson District Prosecutorʼs Office has started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Procedure Code).

The shelling caused a fire: the fire destroyed the warehouses. Debris from shells damaged residential buildings, a medical facility, an official car, and a school.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration adds that the occupiers struck the "Point of Invincibility", where the townspeople came for humanitarian aid.