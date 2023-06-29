The Verkhovna Rada renamed a number of settlements in six regions

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted for a number of resolutions on renaming settlements. Toponyms in six regions received a different name.

The MP of the "European Solidarity" faction Oleksiy Honcharenko informed this.

The village of Moskovske in the Sumy region was renamed the village of Kyivske.

The village of Leninka of the Haisyn district of the Vinnytsia region was renamed the Privitne.

The village of Novhorodkivka, Melitopol district, Zaporizhzhia region, was renamed the Chekhohrad.

The village of Lativka of the Odesa district of the Odesa region became the village of Mizhlymanske.

The urban-type village of Slavske of the Stryi district of the Lviv region was renamed to the urban-type village of Slavsko.

The village of Pervomaiske of the Haisyn district of the Vinnytsia region is henceforth called the village of Hadaii.

The village of Lopukhiv, Tyachiv district, Transkarpathian region, was renamed Brustury.

In June, the Kharkiv City Council renamed three streets whose names are related to Russia. The former Horky Park also got a new name.