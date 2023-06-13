A number of toponyms were renamed in Kharkiv. Dmytro Kotsyubailo Street appeared there, and Horky Park also got a new name

Kharkiv city council renamed three streets whose names are related to Russia. The former Horky Park also got a new name.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.

Plekhanivska Street is now named after the leader of "Fraykor" Heorhiy Tarasenko;

Derzhavinska street is now named after the commander of the "Da Vinci Wolves" battalion Dmytro Kotsyubailo;

Bronenostsya Potyomkina Street is now named after combatant and national guard Oleh Hromadskyi;

the square on Kontorska, opposite building No. 5, which was still nameless, is now named in honor of combat medic Vladyslava Chernykh.

Horky Park was renamed the Central Park of Culture and Recreation.

Terekhov emphasized that Kharkiv residents who live on streets with new names do not need to change their registration and property ownership documents.

On May 18 in Kyiv, the metro stations “Druzhby Narodiv” and “Lva Tolstoho Square”, and 22 Street were renamed.

At the end of May, the city council of Dnipro renamed six more streets and one alley whose names were related to Russia.