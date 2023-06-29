Sweden will not join NATO until autumn. The Hungarian Parliament postponed the ratification of the application

The Parliament of Hungary postponed the ratification of Swedenʼs application to join NATO until the autumn session.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

Hungarian MP from the opposition party "Democratic Coalition" Agnes Vadai said that the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán and his party "Fidesz" will not vote for Swedenʼs accession to the Alliance during the last spring session of the parliament. It should take place next week.

Another deputy from the "Democratic Coalition" also confirmed that the vote was postponed.

In March, Hungary sent a delegation to Sweden and Finland to resolve "political disputes." Orbánʼs government claimed that Swedish politicians were telling "outright lies" about the state of democracy in Hungary. According to him, because of this, some legislators doubt the ratification of the application for the countryʼs accession to NATO.

Earlier, the Fidesz party also delayed the ratification of Finlandʼs application, but quickly passed it when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Finlandʼs accession to the Alliance.