Russian occupiers shelled a border village in the Kharkiv region. Three people died

The Russian occupiers shelled the Vovchansk community of the Chuhuiv district in the Kharkiv region. Three men died in the border village of Vovchanski Khutory.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

The men, aged 48, 45 and 57, were near their homes when they received non-life-threatening explosive injuries due to Russian shelling.

Emergency services are currently on site.

Earlier, the Russians shelled the village of Kurylivka, Kupyansk district, and wounded a 70-year-old woman. And the day before, the occupiers massively fired mortars at the border village of Timofiivka, Bohodukhiv district.