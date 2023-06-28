Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a law on changing holiday dates

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) a law on changing the date of public holidays.

The MP from the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

The relevant draft law No. 9431 "On Amendments to Article 73 of the Code of Labor Laws of Ukraine" was registered on June 28. It suggests doing:

July 15 — the Day of Ukrainian Statehood;

— the Day of Ukrainian Statehood; October 1 — Defender of Ukraine Day;

— Defender of Ukraine Day; December 25 — Christmas.

On the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, the memory of Prince Volodymyr the Great of Kyiv is commemorated, and the Day of Defenders of Ukraine is associated with the Day of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God. So they are also postponed due to the change in the date of the Christmas celebration according to the church calendar.