News

The government approved the appointment of Herman Smetanin as the new head of “Ukroboronprom”

Author:
Liza Brovko
Date:

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Herman Smetanin as the new general director of “Ukroboronprom” instead of Yurii Husev.

This was reported by the Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.

The new head of "defense" was given three main tasks — to increase the production of ammunition and military equipment, to build an effective anti-corruption infrastructure and to transform the concern.