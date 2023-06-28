The government approved the appointment of Herman Smetanin as the new head of “Ukroboronprom”

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the appointment of Herman Smetanin as the new general director of “Ukroboronprom” instead of Yurii Husev.
This was reported by the Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin.
The new head of "defense" was given three main tasks — to increase the production of ammunition and military equipment, to build an effective anti-corruption infrastructure and to transform the concern.
- 31-year-old Herman Smetanin became the director of the Kharkiv Armored Plant three years ago, and then the general director of the plant named after Malyshev in Kharkiv. Before that, he worked at the Lviv Armored Company, was the director of production at the Malyshev plant. In general, the current general director of “Ukroboronprom” has nine years of production experience.
- On June 27, President Zelensky dismissed Yurii Husev from the position of general director of “Ukroboronprom”.
- The other day, “Ukroboronprom” acknowledged problems with the missile program. At the same time, the media began to write that the concern will get a new manager.
- The work of "Ukroboronprom" was criticized in an interview with "Babel" by Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. He said that the concern is actually not ready to work in war conditions.