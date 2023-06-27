The President agreed to the dismissal of Yuriy Gusev from the post of General Director of Ukroboronprom

Yuriy Gusev leaves the position of general director of Ukroboronprom. The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Continuous and stable work of the countryʼs largest defense industry is critically important for our army. I am grateful to the iron men of the concern, who did and continue to do their part to bring victory closer. "Ukrboronprom" is waiting for changes and significant strengthening," Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industry, wrote.

Before that, the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" announced that it had problems with the missile program.