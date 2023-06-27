The President agreed to the dismissal of Yuriy Gusev from the post of General Director of Ukroboronprom

Yuriy Gusev leaves the position of general director of Ukroboronprom. The corresponding decree was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
"Continuous and stable work of the countryʼs largest defense industry is critically important for our army. I am grateful to the iron men of the concern, who did and continue to do their part to bring victory closer. "Ukrboronprom" is waiting for changes and significant strengthening," Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industry, wrote.
Before that, the State Concern "Ukroboronprom" announced that it had problems with the missile program.
- Previously, "Babel" sources reported that "Ukroboronprom" may be headed by the current Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries Serhiy Boyev.
- In December 2020, Gusev signed an order to begin the corporatization of Ukroboronprom and publicly promised to complete this process within six months.
- On July 14 of this year, the Ministry of Strategic Industries and Ukroboronprom confirmed to the StateWatch analytical center that the reform of the concern is blocked because the Cabinet of Ministers has not identified an official who should register the joint-stock company "Ukrainian Defense Industry".
- The work of "Ukroboronprom" was criticized in an interview with "Babel" by Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov. He said that the concern is actually not ready to work in war conditions.
- As for the drone with a flight range of 1,000 kilometers, Ukroboronprom announced its creation in October 2022. Later, Ukroboronprom spokeswoman Nataliya Sad published a photo with General Zaluzhny and the director of the concern, Yuriy Gusev, and reported that Ukraine had successfully used a domestically produced strike drone with a range of thousands of kilometers.