General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 900 occupiers over the past day

The Russian army lost approximately 930 soldiers, 13 armored combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle over the past day. In total, 227 100 Russians have already died in Ukraine.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy is concentrating its main efforts in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut and Maryinka, heavy fighting continues. During the day of June 27, there were more than 30 combat clashes there. In particular, the Russians unsuccessfully advanced in the areas of Bilogorivka, in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, near Maryinka and Pobyeda, and also unsuccessfully tried to recapture the village of Rivnopil.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 18 strikes on the concentration of Russian troops and hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems 6 times. Ukrainian defenders also intercepted six reconnaissance drones.

Missile and artillery forces hit the command post, two anti-aircraft missile systems "Buk" and four areas of concentration of Russian troops.