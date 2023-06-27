Denmark will be able to simultaneously train six Ukrainian pilots to work on the F-16

Denmark will be able to simultaneously train six Ukrainian pilots to work on F-16 fighters, as well as up to 40 soldiers for their training and maintenance.
This was announced by the Danish Ministry of Defense in a comment to Reuters.
The international training program for Ukrainian pilots is still being developed by Western countries. The duration of such a course may vary depending on the previous training of the pilots and their language skills.
- The training coalition for Ukrainian pilots includes Denmark, the Netherlands, Great Britain, the USA, Portugal, Norway and Belgium. The pilots will first undergo basic training and a language course under the supervision of Britain, then begin training on aircraft. Training is expected to begin in the summer. Ukraine will be able to receive the first planes in 6-7 months after that. Training may be on the territory of Romania. So far, no country has committed to sending F-16s to Ukraine.