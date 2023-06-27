Russia holds 126 women captive

Russia is holding 126 women captive, most of them civilians.

This was reported by the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

"According to the National Information Bureau, as of the end of June 2023, 126 women are in Russian captivity. Of them, 46 are military and 80 are civilians," the agency said.

The Ministry of Reintegration noted that 23 women have children: 14 military personnel have 23 children, 9 civilians have 15 children.