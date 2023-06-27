The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine — a list

The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $500 million. The Ministry of Defense announced this on June 27.
In the list:
- 30 Bradley fighting vehicles;
- 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.
- ammunition for HIMARS, Patriot and Stinger;
- anti-tank weapons;
- 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM);
- high-precision aviation ammunition;
- small arms and more than 22 million cartridges for them;
- thermal imaging systems and night vision devices;
- spare parts, generators and other field equipment.
Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has allocated $40.5 billion in security assistance.