News

The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine — a list

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $500 million. The Ministry of Defense announced this on June 27.

In the list:

  • 30 Bradley fighting vehicles;
  • 25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.
  • ammunition for HIMARS, Patriot and Stinger;
  • anti-tank weapons;
  • 155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM);
  • high-precision aviation ammunition;
  • small arms and more than 22 million cartridges for them;
  • thermal imaging systems and night vision devices;
  • spare parts, generators and other field equipment.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has allocated $40.5 billion in security assistance.