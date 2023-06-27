The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine — a list

The USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $500 million. The Ministry of Defense announced this on June 27.

In the list:

30 Bradley fighting vehicles;

25 Stryker armored personnel carriers.

ammunition for HIMARS, Patriot and Stinger;

anti-tank weapons;

155 and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;

high-speed anti-radar missiles (HARM);

high-precision aviation ammunition;

small arms and more than 22 million cartridges for them;

thermal imaging systems and night vision devices;

spare parts, generators and other field equipment.

Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the United States has allocated $40.5 billion in security assistance.