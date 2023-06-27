In Ukraine, the quarantine due to the pandemic ends on July 1

Quarantine and the state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic will end in Ukraine on July 1.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that during the pandemic, the government worked out response mechanisms that came in handy during a full-scale war.

"Thank you to the doctors who selflessly fought the pandemic all these years and did everything to minimize its consequences. Today, our doctors and nurses no less heroically help defenders and civilians in conditions of full-scale war. They are doing incredible work again and showing extraordinary heroism," added Shmyhal.