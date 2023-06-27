Euractiv: NATO to keep Stoltenberg as Secretary General of the Alliance because of the war in Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is likely to remain in his post for another year.

This was reported by Euractiv with reference to diplomats of the Alliance.

Such a decision was made in order to preserve unity and stability against the background of Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Stoltenberg was supposed to leave the post of NATO Secretary General in the fall of 2023. He has held this position since 2014.

According to the publication, Stoltenbergʼs mandate will be extended on June 28.