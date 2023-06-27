SBU declared the suspicion to an official of the Odesa RMA. He stole more than UAH 7 million during the construction of hospitals

In the Odesa region, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) eliminated a large-scale embezzlement scheme of budget money allocated for the construction of new hospitals.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

According to the special service, the suspects stole almost UAH 7.5 million of state funds and disrupted the construction of dispensaries in remote villages of Odesa. The acting chief of staff of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) is involved in the organization of the frauds.

He involved a Kyiv construction company in the illegal scheme, which is controlled by his friend, the current adviser to the mayor of Vyshneve, Kyiv region.

According to the investigation, in 2020 an Odesa official "contributed" to the fact that this particular company won the tender for the construction of medical facilities in the Odesa region.

According to the concluded contract, the contractors were to build six new village dispensaries. For the implementation of the project, the company received an advance from the state budget of UAH 16.9 million. Then the participants of the organization stole almost half of this amount, and the hospitals were left unfinished.

The organizers of the scheme artificially inflated the cost and scope of the work performed, as well as entered inaccurate information in the reports. Two more officials of the Odesa Regional Military Administration took part in the financial frauds.

The construction and technical examination initiated by the SBU confirmed the fact of incomplete construction and stolen money. The experts also found that the foundation of these objects does not meet the requirements and is dangerous. Documents and other material evidence of the crime were found during searches at the addresses of the actual residence of the accused.

The chief of staff of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, two former heads of departments of the state institution, an adviser to the mayor of Vyshneve, a director and another official of a construction company were informed of suspicion under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Art. 28 (commitment of a criminal offense by an organized group based on a prior conspiracy);

Part 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation, waste of property or possession of it by abuse of official position);

Part 3 of Art. 209 (legalization (laundering) of proceeds obtained by crime);

Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery).

They face up to 12 years in prison.