The SBU detained Ihor Tkachuk, the deputy head of Odesa regional military administration

The deputy head of the Odesa regional military administration, Ihor Tkachuk, was detained by the SBU on Monday, reported the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Maksym Marchenko.

"We continue together with the law enforcement agencies to clean up all managers who still do not understand how exactly they should perform their official duties, and even more so during the war," he said.

Marchenko promised to tell the details of the case later.

"I emphasize once again that we will never accept any wrongdoing by individuals, regardless of the position they hold," he summarized.

In turn, Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that Tkachuk was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe.