The SBU detained Ihor Tkachuk, the deputy head of Odesa regional military administration

The deputy head of the Odesa regional military administration, Ihor Tkachuk, was detained by the SBU on Monday, reported the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Maksym Marchenko.
"We continue together with the law enforcement agencies to clean up all managers who still do not understand how exactly they should perform their official duties, and even more so during the war," he said.
Marchenko promised to tell the details of the case later.
"I emphasize once again that we will never accept any wrongdoing by individuals, regardless of the position they hold," he summarized.
In turn, Peopleʼs Deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko reported that Tkachuk was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe.
- Ihor Tkachuk worked as deputy of the head of Odesa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko since October 2022. He has 15 years of experience in the civil service. Deputy of the Odesa District Council of the 8th convocation from the "For the Future" party. From February 2022, he performed the duties of the deputy director of the state enterprise "Sea Trade Port "Chornomorsk" for general issues. In 2018-2019, he was the chief of staff of the Odesa Regional State Administration.