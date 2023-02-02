The SBU detained an official of Odesa Regional Military Administration for a bribe

The SBU detained the deputy head of one of the offices of the Odesa Regional Military Administration while receiving a bribe from a businessman.

This was reported in the press service of the SBU.

He demanded various sums from businessmen for assistance in the "unimpeded" allocation of land plots.

SBU employees established that the attacker wanted to receive $60,000 from a local businessman for the "guaranteed" lease of two plots of land on the banks of the Danube in the city of Reni, Odesa region.

The law enforcement officers detained the official near the building of Odesa Regional Military Administration. There he received the first part of the bribe — $40 000. His workplace and home are being searched. The official faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.