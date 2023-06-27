General Staff: The Russian army lost more than half a thousand soldiers, 28 artillery systems and five tanks over the past day

The Russian army is attacking in the Lyman, Bakhmut, and Maryinka directions — 38 combat clashes took place there during the day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the enemy unsuccessfully advanced in the direction of Stelmakhivka. The offensives on Bohdanivka in the direction of Bakhmut and on Pervomaiske in the direction of Avdiivka were also unsuccessful. In the Maryinka direction, an offensive was repulsed in the Maryinka area.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of the Russian occupiers.

Units of missile forces and artillery during the past day hit the control post, 12 artillery units of the enemy in firing positions, the concentration area of Russian troops, two ammunition depots and three other important enemy targets.

Over the past day, the Russian army lost approximately 590 soldiers, five tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems and an air defense vehicle. In total, 226 170 Russians have already died in Ukraine.