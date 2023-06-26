“Kyivstar” and “lifecell” operators will reserve the numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years

Mobile operators "Kyivstar" and "lifecell" will reserve the numbers of dead or missing Ukrainian soldiers for two years, so that relatives and friends do not receive messages like "Loved one has joined Viber" after a year.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Numbers can be reserved through the operatorsʼ support service ("Kyivstar" — 0800 300 466, "lifecell" — 0800 205 433). To do this, you need to report the number for the reserve, indicate from whom the request is made, and wait for an SMS with a decision. The service is currently in test mode.