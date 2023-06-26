The case of the murder of Kateryna Handzyuk: the court sentenced Manher and Levin to 10 years in prison each

The Dniprovsky District Court of Kyiv informed about the verdict in the case of the murder of Kherson activist Kateryna Handzyuk. Vladyslav Munher was found guilty of ordering the attack, and Oleksiy Levin — of organization, for which they were each sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The defendants must also pay five million hryvnias in moral damages to the Handzyuk family.

Prosecutors proved that at the beginning of July 2018, the then head of the Kherson regional Council decided to organize an attack on Kateryna Handzyuk due to "personal enmity" by involving in the organization an assistant of a deputy of the Kherson Regional Council, who met with the future coordinator of the attack Serhiy Torbin and offered to attract executors and accomplices for money attack On the morning of July 31, 2018, the performer poured sulfuric acid on Handziuk near the entrance of her house — 40% of the activistʼs body was affected by chemical burns.

In August of the same year, according to prosecutors, Levin, on behalf of Munher, paid Torbin the promised $4 500 for co-conspirators, and gave another $500 earlier as a deposit.

In June 2019, the court found the members of the group of attackers guilty and sentenced Torbin to 6.5 years in prison, Hrabchuk to 6 years, Vasyanovich and Vishnevsky to 4 years each, and Horbunov to 3 years in prison. In October 2020, the court sentenced Ihor Pavlovsky, who was initially considered one of the organizers of the attack.