This year, Germany plans to transfer another 45 Gepard installations to Ukraine

Germany intends to provide Ukraine with 45 more Gepard anti-aircraft systems by the end of 2023.

This was stated by the head of the Situation Center for Ukraine at the German Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Christian Freuding in an interview with Welt am Sonntag.

According to him, 34 installations are already in Ukraine, and another 15 will be sent in the coming weeks. In addition, Germany, in cooperation with the United States, wants to transfer up to 30 additional Gepards by the end of the year.

According to Christian Freuding, air defense is the key weak point of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.