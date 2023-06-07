Germany handed Ukraine all-terrain vehicles, tank tractors, drones and more in a new package of military aid

Germany handed over a new package of military aid for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the German government.

This time, Ukraine received eight Bandvagn BV206 all-terrain vehicles, two MAN HX81 tank tractors, 16 patrol cars, 14 Vector drones, three drone detection systems and two thousand ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns.

The Swedish-made Bandvagn BV206 two-track all-terrain vehicles have good cross-country ability and are equipped with a ring mount for one 7.62 mm or 12.7 mm machine gun. They were designed to work in Arctic, desert or jungle conditions. The all-terrain vehicle is capable of transporting the driver and 11 fighters in full equipment. In addition, it protects against fire from small arms and small fragments of artillery shells.