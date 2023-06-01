Germany handed Ukraine new military tractors and also promised dozens of armored personnel carriers

Germany handed over new military tractors to Ukraine. It also promised dozens of armored personnel carriers and all-terrain vehicles.
This is stated on the website of the German government.
The Germans have already delivered additional ammunition for the Leopard 1 tanks, as well as two tractors and seven more unmanned THeMIS vehicles.
In addition, Germany reported on the delivery of 64 Bandvagn all-terrain vehicles and 66 armored personnel carriers.
- At the beginning of May, it became known that Germany is preparing the largest aid package for Ukraine (here is the list). The federal government has focused on strengthening Ukraineʼs air defense system, so the list includes four IRIS-T SLM systems plus 12 IRIS-T SLS launchers along with missiles. The cost of the aid package is more than €2.7 billion.