MDI: Russia is actively purchasing components for missiles through countries that have not joined the sanctions

The Russian army continues to produce cruise, ballistic and aeroballistic missiles thanks to countries that have not joined the sanctions.

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense Vadym Skibitskyi told about this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

The intelligence officer says that Russia will continue the missile attacks, it will try to disrupt the logistics of the Armed Forces and hinder the offensive.

"The occupiers began to save on missile weapons, because in the fall they fired 80-100 missiles a day — this depleted the aggressorʼs reserves. Now the missiles from the factory go immediately to the army," he noted.

Now the Russian Federation has changed its shelling tactics:

false targets are used — X-55 missiles without a warhead;

strike with S-300 and use cruise bombs;

improved the tactics of using drones.

Russia began to use Kinzhal more often, which were previously considered invulnerable.

Intelligence analyzed the components of the missiles and found that the Iskanders and Kinzhals are manufactured through the supply of microcircuits from countries that have not joined the sanctions.

Then the journalist asked whether the information that the Russian Federation increased the production of Kalibers and X-101s by 3-4 times during the war is true.

"Indeed, there was an increase in the production of these missiles that you mentioned. This is about 3-4 times. Yes, the Russians produce about forty to thirty missiles a month, depending on the type. Kinzhals are less — up to six units. The level of production now is even a little higher than it was before the war," says Skibitsky.