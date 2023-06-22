The share of Ukrainian films at the national box office increased to 27%

In June 2022, Ukrainian film distribution began to resume after the beginning of the Russian invasion. To date, the share of Ukrainian cinema in the national box office has reached 27% (the share of Ukrainian releases for five months of 2023).

FILM.UA Group General Director Viktoriia Yarmoshchuk said this in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, the total box office is estimated at more than 800 million hryvnias, the box office of Ukrainian films — at almost 216 million.

"Of course, now the selection of foreign films is a bit narrower, but blockbusters still come to Ukraine. Therefore, such a significant jump to 27% is not an accident, but a trend that people consciously choose their movies," she believes.

Yarmoshchuk also noted the expansion of the representation of Ukrainian content on Netflix. "If earlier it was only full-length films, then from this year Ukrainian TV series are already available on Netflix," she noted.