The fourth victim of the Russian rocket attack on June 14 died in Odesa

The number of victims of the Russian missile attack on Odesa on June 14 has increased to four. Another man died in the hospital.
This was announced by the mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov.
With the support of international partners, two men injured by the Russian missile attack on June 14 were sent to Austria for treatment.
- On the night of June 14 in Odesa , a rocket hit the warehouse of one of the retail chains and damaged the surrounding buildings. Three people died, at least 13 were injured.