The court handed over “Eskhar TPP-2” of businessman Pavlo Fuchs to the ownership of the Ministry of Energy

The Economic Court of the Kharkiv region terminated the contract on the concession transfer of the state-owned enterprise "TPP-2 Eskhar"of the company of sanctioned businessman Pavlo Fuchs. This decision satisfied the lawsuit of the prosecutorʼs office, but the deadline for an appeal still continues.

The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, Fuchsʼ company repeatedly violated the terms of the contract, did not pay payments and insurance on time, and did not provide the company with coal.

In particular, it owed more than 126 million hryvnias for natural gas to "GC Naftogaz Trading" LLC, and the debt for salaries to employees and for the service of natural gas distribution by the gas distribution network operator "Kharkivgaz" reached more than 40 million hryvnias.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, this disrupted the 2022/2023 heating season in the village of "Eskhar" in the Chuhuiv district.