The court handed over “Eskhar TPP-2” of businessman Pavlo Fuchs to the ownership of the Ministry of Energy

The Economic Court of the Kharkiv region terminated the contract on the concession transfer of the state-owned enterprise "TPP-2 Eskhar"of the company of sanctioned businessman Pavlo Fuchs. This decision satisfied the lawsuit of the prosecutorʼs office, but the deadline for an appeal still continues.
The press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office writes about this.
According to the prosecutorʼs office, Fuchsʼ company repeatedly violated the terms of the contract, did not pay payments and insurance on time, and did not provide the company with coal.
In particular, it owed more than 126 million hryvnias for natural gas to "GC Naftogaz Trading" LLC, and the debt for salaries to employees and for the service of natural gas distribution by the gas distribution network operator "Kharkivgaz" reached more than 40 million hryvnias.
According to the prosecutorʼs office, this disrupted the 2022/2023 heating season in the village of "Eskhar" in the Chuhuiv district.
- SBU declared the suspicion to the sanctioned oligarch Pavlo Fuchs. He is accused of large-scale financial fraud with strategic enterprises and regular tax evasion.
- In June 2021, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions against Ukrainian businessmen Dmytro Firtash and Pavel Fuchs, who, according to inspections by the National Security Council, were involved in illegally obtaining licenses for the extraction of minerals in Ukraine.
- Fuchs himself then called the sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council a personal revenge of the departmentʼs secretary Oleksiy Danilov.
- Pavlo Fuchs is a Russian businessman, the founder of the "Mos City Group" development company and a friend of the late Hennadii Kernes.