SBU has exposed new schemes for the escape of conscripts abroad in five regions of Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) blocked the schemes of illegal departure of men of military age abroad and detained the organizers of the scams.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

The fraudsters offered conscripts to leave Ukraine on the basis of fictitious medical certificates, as well as to cross the border outside checkpoints.

It cost from $6 thousand to $9 thousand.

In Ternopil region, law enforcement officers detained the former head of one of the local military commissars. An exhibition gardener sold potential conscripts fake certificates of unfitness for military service due to fake illnesses.

law enforcement officers detained the former head of one of the local military commissars. An exhibition gardener sold potential conscripts fake certificates of unfitness for military service due to fake illnesses. In Transcarpathia, three residents of the region were exposed, who helped local men to get to one of the EU countries, bypassing checkpoints, through a field. For the purpose of conspiracy, they changed transport several times for one "route". Before leaving, all "clients" were forced to take off their clothes and shoes in order to check them for the presence of so-called "bugs".

three residents of the region were exposed, who helped local men to get to one of the EU countries, bypassing checkpoints, through a field. For the purpose of conspiracy, they changed transport several times for one "route". Before leaving, all "clients" were forced to take off their clothes and shoes in order to check them for the presence of so-called "bugs". A resident of Kryvyi Rih was detained in Dnipropetrovsk region , who was sending evacuees to Moldova with fictitious documents stating that he was unfit for military service due to his health. In his scheme, he involved accomplices from the military medical commission of one of the military commissars of Odesa.

, who was sending evacuees to Moldova with fictitious documents stating that he was unfit for military service due to his health. In his scheme, he involved accomplices from the military medical commission of one of the military commissars of Odesa. In Khmelnytskyi region, law enforcement officials reported the suspicion to the head of a local public organization. For money, he offered fictitious certificates on the establishment of a disability group with subsequent removal from military registration.

law enforcement officials reported the suspicion to the head of a local public organization. For money, he offered fictitious certificates on the establishment of a disability group with subsequent removal from military registration. In Lviv region, three residents of the region were exposed, who produced false documents to avoid mobilization due to health conditions.

Investigations under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are currently ongoing: Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine) and Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence). Perpetrators face up to 9 years in prison.