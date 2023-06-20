Oleh Hladkovsky lost the lawsuit against “Bihus.Info” journalists. He demanded that the investigation about him be declared unreliable

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeal refused to satisfy Oleh Hladkovskyʼs lawsuit against journalists Denys Bihus and Lesya Ivanova, in which he demanded that the information from the "Armiia.Druzi.Babky" ["Army.Friends.Money"] investigation about embezzlement in the defense sector be declared unreliable and refuted.

This was reported by "Bihus.Info" on June 20.

The court also denied Hladkovsky compensation for moral damages in the amount of 2 million hryvnias. The full text of the decision is not yet ready.

This lawsuit was filed by Oleh Hladkovsky in 2021. It referred to two sentences: "A group of young people enters into a conspiracy with defense officials, they buy military spare parts from Russian smugglers, as well as from the warehouses of the Ukrainian army, inflate the prices many times, and in collusion with the state concern "Ukroboronprom" sell them to its factories. The group includes: Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleh Hladkovsky..."