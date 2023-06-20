Le Monde: France plans to support Ukraineʼs accession to NATO

At a meeting of the Defense Council in the Elysee Palace, the French authorities considered the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. Previously, France, the USA and Germany were wary of such an idea, but now Paris wants to increase the pressure on Russia.

Le Monde writes about it.

On the eve of the NATO summit in Vilnius in July, France chooses to champion the prospect of Ukraine joining the Atlantic alliance in order to influence a full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war and force the parties to start negotiations.

According to sources, the Elysee Palace believes that when Ukraine gets the prospect of joining NATO, it will discourage Russia from continuing the war, and Ukraine will be motivated to sit down at the negotiating table.