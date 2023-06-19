News

The government responded to a petition demanding the dismissal of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko

Anhelina Sheremet
The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal was unable to establish in the petition the facts and circumstances that would give grounds to dismiss Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture.

The response to the petition was published by the government on June 19.

Tkachenko also sent a letter to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding this petition, rejecting all accusations of improper performance of duties.