The government responded to a petition demanding the dismissal of Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal was unable to establish in the petition the facts and circumstances that would give grounds to dismiss Oleksandr Tkachenko from the post of Minister of Culture.
The response to the petition was published by the government on June 19.
Tkachenko also sent a letter to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers regarding this petition, rejecting all accusations of improper performance of duties.
- The author of the petition is Yuriy Shiyan, on June 2, his petition for the dismissal of Oleksandr Tkachenko from his post received the necessary 25,000 signatures for consideration. "By breaking his word, he publicly defiled the memory of all fallen Heroes of Ukraine and showed extreme contempt for them, for the soldiers, for those who are now giving their lives. The people are outraged by Mr. Tkachenkoʼs policy," the petition reads.