In Odesa, an employee of the Military Commissariat shot into the air during an argument with a man. The police started an investigation

In the city of Reni, Odesa region, an employee of the Military Commissariat shot into the air during an argument with a man to whom he wanted to serve a summons.

The police started a criminal investigation into the event, which was classified as hooliganism.

The law enforcement officers found out that one of the representatives of the Military Commissariat fired a start pistol. The weapon was taken from him, along with ammunition, a shell casing and other physical evidence.

For this, the man faces from three to seven years in prison.