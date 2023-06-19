“Amazon”, “Hilton” and other large companies promise to employ thousands of refugees in Europe

Large international companies, such as Amazon, Marriott and Hilton, promise to employ 13 thousand refugees in Europe, including Ukrainians, within three years.

The Associated Press (AP) writes about it.

In the run-up to World Refugee Day (June 20), more than 40 corporations have announced that they will hire, employ or train a total of 250 000 refugees, 13 680 of whom will be employed directly by these companies.

Amazon plans to employ at least five thousand refugees over three years in Europe, Marriott and Hilton — 1 500 each, Starbucks and ISS — 1 000 each. Adidas, Starbucks, LʼOreal, PepsiCo and Hyatt brands will also join in the employment of refugees.