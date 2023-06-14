UN: The number of forcibly displaced people in the world has reached a record 110 million

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi informed that the number of forcibly displaced people around the world has risen to a record 110 million people.

This is reported by Reuters.

According to a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the increase of approximately 19 million people with HPV is the largest annual jump on record.

Grundy called the situation "an indictment."

"We live in a very polarized world, where international tensions spill over into humanitarian issues," he emphasized.

It said the global level of forcibly displaced people had been "stable" at about 40 million refugees in the two decades before the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011.

Today, more than one person out of every 74 people in the world is considered to be forcibly displaced.

Grundy said the reasons for the rise in this figure are conflict, persecution, discrimination, violence and climate change.