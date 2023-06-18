Great Britain will strengthen Ukraineʼs cyber defense — more than $20 million will be allocated for this

Great Britain has announced that it will expand its program to help Ukraineʼs cyber defense, Reuters writes.

The British government said it would provide £16 million ($20.5 million), and another £9 million ($11 million) could be provided by allies in the future.

Last year, London already allocated £6.35 million ($8.14 million) to Ukraineʼs cyber defense. The new tranche, announced in London, will allow Ukraine to better protect its critical infrastructure from Russiaʼs destructive attacks.

"Russia’s appalling attacks on Ukraine are not limited to their barbaric land invasion, but also involve sickening attempts to attack their cyber infrastructure that provides vital services, from banking to energy supplies, to innocent Ukrainian people," UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reminded.