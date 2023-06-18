Abramovich does not sign the agreement on the transfer of £2.3 billion from the sale of “Chelsea” to Ukraine. He wants the money to go to the Russians as well

The former owner of the English "Chelsea", the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, refuses to sign an agreement on the transfer of funds from the sale of the football club to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Daily Mail.

Abramovich wants part of the money to go to victims from Russia, but the British government and the European Commission oppose it.

Currently, the £2.3 billion that Abramovich made from the sale of Chelsea remains in a frozen bank account in Great Britain. The Daily Mail says the money transfer process could now take at least until September.

"It was hoped the money was going to be transferred last summer, then we hoped for developments in January. Now we hope money will start arriving in Ukraine before harsh winter conditions set in again towards the end of the year, but there are currently no guarantees that will happen," the anonymous source of the publication emphasized.