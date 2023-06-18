The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than four companies of the occupiers in the Tavria direction in one day

The losses of the enemy killed and wounded in the Tavria direction during the past day exceeded four companies (approximately 400 people).

"Every day turns into hell for Russians. Our soldiers masterfully destroy the enemy," said the commander of the operational and strategic group of troops "Tavria" Oleksandr Tarnavskyi.

According to the commander, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed and damaged 77th unit of enemy military equipment in this direction as well.

During June 17, the defense forces destroyed approximately 650 Russian invaders. In total, since February 24, 2022, Russia has lost 219,820 of its soldiers in the war against Ukraine.