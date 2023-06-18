Russia lost another 650 occupiers killed

On June 17, the Russian army lost 650 soldiers, seven tanks, more than ten pieces of artillery and two helicopters. Since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine, almost 220,000 occupiers have been destroyed, according to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops also lose equipment during the war:

tanks — 3,984 ( +7 for yesterday );

); armored fighting vehicles — 7729 ( +23 );

); artillery systems — 3,847 ( +13 );

); MLRS — 610 ( +1 );

); anti-aircraft defense means — 364;

airplanes — 314;

helicopters — 304 ( +2 );

); operational-tactical level drones — 3,371 ( +7 );

); cruise missiles — 1,211;

ships and boats — 18;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 6,571 ( +14 );

); special equipment — 522 ( +2 ).

Ukraine does not disclose data on losses among its military. Information on the number of dead Ukrainian soldiers will remain closed until the end of martial law.